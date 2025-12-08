Anutin cancels border visit as Cambodia moves rocket launchers

Reporters learned that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had cancelled a planned visit to the Thai–Cambodian border on Monday (December 8) after clashes broke out at several locations and Cambodian forces were observed moving RM-70 multiple rocket launchers, tanks and BM-21 systems closer to Thai territory.

Instead, Anutin summoned security agencies to an urgent meeting at Government House at 9am.

The Second Army Area reported the following movements by Cambodian troops in key sectors along the frontier: