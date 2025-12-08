Anutin cancels border visit as Cambodia moves rocket launchers

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

Cambodian forces are redeploying troops and BM-21 rocket systems along key border sectors as Thai security chiefs rush into emergency talks in Bangkok.

  • Prime Minister Anutin cancelled his visit to the Thai-Cambodian border following clashes and the movement of Cambodian military hardware, including RM-70 and BM-21 rocket launchers, towards Thai territory.
  • In place of the visit, Anutin convened an urgent meeting with security agencies to address the escalating border tensions.
  • Cambodian military actions included claiming to shoot down a Thai drone, ordering troops to prepare for combat readiness inspections, and recalling all personnel to their bases.
  • Thai security sources identified a specific district in Cambodia's Preah Vihear province as the likely origin for a potential BM-21 rocket attack.

Reporters learned that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had cancelled a planned visit to the Thai–Cambodian border on Monday (December 8) after clashes broke out at several locations and Cambodian forces were observed moving RM-70 multiple rocket launchers, tanks and BM-21 systems closer to Thai territory.

Instead, Anutin summoned security agencies to an urgent meeting at Government House at 9am.

The Second Army Area reported the following movements by Cambodian troops in key sectors along the frontier:

  • Opposite Chong Sai Taku, Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram: Cambodian troops based at Chub Koki Khangkoet village were ordered to move landmines into covered storage.
  • Opposite Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin: Cambodian soldiers stationed around the Prasat Ta Muen Thom complex claimed to have shot down one Thai drone.
  • Opposite Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket: Cambodian commanders ordered all frontline troops to completely refrain from using the internet and from taking photographs during operations for posting on any media platforms. Units directly under higher command were also instructed, from this date, to ensure that all frontline personnel thoroughly clean and maintain their weapons, shelters and bases, as higher headquarters would begin formal inspections of combat readiness.
  • Opposite Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani: Cambodian commanders ordered all troops who had left their bases to return between December 9 and 10.

Thai security sources added that if Cambodian forces decide to fire BM-21 rockets, they are expected to do so first from Choam Khsant District in Preah Vihear province, opposite Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy