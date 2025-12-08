Four flashpoints as Second Army detects Cambodian rocket build-up

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

Second Army Area reports Cambodian forces moving RM-70 multiple rocket launchers and T-55 tanks towards the frontier and raising combat readiness along four sensitive stretches of the Thai–Cambodian border.

  • Tensions have escalated at four flashpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border after a clash on Sunday left two Thai soldiers wounded, prompting civilian evacuations in four Thai provinces.
  • The Thai Second Army has detected a Cambodian military build-up, including the movement of RM-70 multiple rocket launchers and T-55 tanks towards the border areas.
  • Cambodian forces are reportedly at their highest level of combat readiness, strengthening defences, reinforcing positions and closely monitoring Thai military activity.

On Monday, December 8, reporters monitoring the Thai–Cambodian border reported heightened tension following Sunday’s clash in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Si Sa Ket province on December 7, which left two Thai soldiers wounded.

The incident prompted evacuation orders for residents in four provinces under the Second Army Area’s responsibility – Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani – who were moved to designated evacuation centres in line with contingency plans, amid concerns that the situation could deteriorate and spread.

Late on Sunday night, the operations centre of the Second Army Area issued an update on conditions along the Thai–Cambodian border, stating that preliminary examination of the wounds of the two injured Thai soldiers suggested they may have been hit by sniper fire.

At 8pm, Cambodian forces reportedly opened fire with small arms at troops from the 13th Infantry Regiment in the Phu Pha Lek area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, and in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province, discharging around 10 rounds. No Thai casualties were reported.

Thai forces also detected the movement of Cambodian RM-70 multiple rocket launchers into Choam Khsant district of Preah Vihear province, opposite Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket, along with evacuations of Cambodian civilians away from the border zone.

The Second Army Area said it would continue to monitor the situation closely, step up surveillance and implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security of local communities and the country’s sovereignty.

The public was urged to rely on updates from official agencies and to remain calm. The Second Army Area stressed that it was carrying out its border security mission with caution and determination, with a focus on maintaining peace and national security.

At 10.49pm, the Second Army Area’s Facebook page reported that in the Chong Khana and Chong Raye sectors of Surin province, Cambodian T-55 tanks had been moved into the Krong Samraong area of Oddar Meanchey province, alongside further evacuations of Cambodian civilians from the frontier.

By 11pm, the Second Army Area’s operations centre summarised the overall situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, stating that Cambodian forces appeared to be at the highest level of combat readiness in response to the clash at Phlan Hin Paet Kon. 

Cambodian units were reportedly strengthening defences along the border, building additional cover, reinforcing strongpoints, searching for unexploded ordnance in their areas of responsibility, moving landmines into protected storage, switching off mobile phones, and preparing to receive senior commanders who would come forward to take charge.

Cambodian forces were also said to be closely observing Thai activities, especially the use of tanks and drones and road construction near the front line.

Key developments by area

  • Opposite Chong Sai Taku, Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram: Cambodian troops based in Chub Koki Kangkert village were reportedly ordered to move landmines into covered storage areas.
     
  • Opposite Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin: Cambodian soldiers stationed near Prasat Ta Muean Thom claimed to have shot down one Thai drone.
     
  • Opposite Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket: Cambodian commanders ordered all frontline personnel to refrain from using the internet and from taking or posting photographs of operations on any platform. Subordinate units were instructed to clean weapons, bunkers and bases in preparation for higher command inspections of combat readiness.
     
  • Opposite Chong Bok, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani: Cambodian commanders ordered troops who had left their bases to return by December 9–10. The Second Army Area assessment added that, should Cambodian forces employ BM-21 multiple rocket systems, they would likely do so from positions in Choam Khsant district, Preah Vihear province, opposite Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket.

As of Monday night, forces on both sides remained in a stand-off along the border, closely watching each other’s movements.

 

