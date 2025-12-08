Four flashpoints as Second Army detects Cambodian rocket build-up

On Monday, December 8, reporters monitoring the Thai–Cambodian border reported heightened tension following Sunday’s clash in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Si Sa Ket province on December 7, which left two Thai soldiers wounded.
The incident prompted evacuation orders for residents in four provinces under the Second Army Area’s responsibility – Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani – who were moved to designated evacuation centres in line with contingency plans, amid concerns that the situation could deteriorate and spread.
Late on Sunday night, the operations centre of the Second Army Area issued an update on conditions along the Thai–Cambodian border, stating that preliminary examination of the wounds of the two injured Thai soldiers suggested they may have been hit by sniper fire.
At 8pm, Cambodian forces reportedly opened fire with small arms at troops from the 13th Infantry Regiment in the Phu Pha Lek area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, and in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province, discharging around 10 rounds. No Thai casualties were reported.
Thai forces also detected the movement of Cambodian RM-70 multiple rocket launchers into Choam Khsant district of Preah Vihear province, opposite Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket, along with evacuations of Cambodian civilians away from the border zone.
The Second Army Area said it would continue to monitor the situation closely, step up surveillance and implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security of local communities and the country’s sovereignty.
The public was urged to rely on updates from official agencies and to remain calm. The Second Army Area stressed that it was carrying out its border security mission with caution and determination, with a focus on maintaining peace and national security.
At 10.49pm, the Second Army Area’s Facebook page reported that in the Chong Khana and Chong Raye sectors of Surin province, Cambodian T-55 tanks had been moved into the Krong Samraong area of Oddar Meanchey province, alongside further evacuations of Cambodian civilians from the frontier.
By 11pm, the Second Army Area’s operations centre summarised the overall situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, stating that Cambodian forces appeared to be at the highest level of combat readiness in response to the clash at Phlan Hin Paet Kon.
Cambodian units were reportedly strengthening defences along the border, building additional cover, reinforcing strongpoints, searching for unexploded ordnance in their areas of responsibility, moving landmines into protected storage, switching off mobile phones, and preparing to receive senior commanders who would come forward to take charge.
Cambodian forces were also said to be closely observing Thai activities, especially the use of tanks and drones and road construction near the front line.
Key developments by area
As of Monday night, forces on both sides remained in a stand-off along the border, closely watching each other’s movements.