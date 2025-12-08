Four flashpoints as Second Army detects Cambodian rocket build-up

At 8pm, Cambodian forces reportedly opened fire with small arms at troops from the 13th Infantry Regiment in the Phu Pha Lek area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, and in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province, discharging around 10 rounds. No Thai casualties were reported.

Thai forces also detected the movement of Cambodian RM-70 multiple rocket launchers into Choam Khsant district of Preah Vihear province, opposite Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket, along with evacuations of Cambodian civilians away from the border zone.

The Second Army Area said it would continue to monitor the situation closely, step up surveillance and implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security of local communities and the country’s sovereignty.

The public was urged to rely on updates from official agencies and to remain calm. The Second Army Area stressed that it was carrying out its border security mission with caution and determination, with a focus on maintaining peace and national security.

At 10.49pm, the Second Army Area’s Facebook page reported that in the Chong Khana and Chong Raye sectors of Surin province, Cambodian T-55 tanks had been moved into the Krong Samraong area of Oddar Meanchey province, alongside further evacuations of Cambodian civilians from the frontier.