Philippine incomes can match Europe level in 2050

Wide gap

Latest figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that the average annual income of families in Manila reached P482,490 in 2023, well above the national average of P353,230.

The income increase in Manila marked a 16.7-per-cent rise from 2021, the last year the triennial household survey was conducted. That slightly outpaced the 15 % growth recorded nationwide.

Meanwhile, families in the wider National Capital Region earned an average of P513,520 in 2023, nearly 23% higher than in 2021.

The European Commission’s Eurostat policy department puts the average income of its residents at €37,860 a year (equivalent to P2.6 million at the current exchange rate).

Laggard

Among nine major Asian cities analysed in the report, Manila will be the slowest to catch up.

Estimates from Oxford Economics showed that Manila’s projected income growth would make it “increasingly comparable,” but not fully on par with European averages, over the next 25 years.

On the other hand, Shanghai, Beijing, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shenzhen, Jakarta and Mumbai are all expected to surpass average European city living standards, while Ho Chi Minh City could reach parity.

In India, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are expected to surpass the European average for personal incomes before the end of the next decade, with Mumbai following before the end of 2050.

Jakarta is projected to follow a similar trajectory, supported by Indonesia’s abundant natural resources and its relatively young, highly skilled workforce.

“Overall, these shifts represent a dramatic reversal, with people in China, India, and Indonesia returning to more similar levels of income relative to Europe, as they had before the Industrial Revolution,” Sides and Reynolds said.

“Convergence in global living standards is not inevitable,” they added.

Ian Nicolas P. Cigaral

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network