Coach hopes Jun Hao’s spirit rises against Kunlavut after Filipino rout

Malaysia and Thailand have set up the mouth-watering clash after beating the Philippines and Myanmar with identical 3-0 wins in their respective quarter-final ties.
On paper, the national No. 1 Jun Hao may struggle against the 2024 Paris Olympic Games silver medal winner Kunlavut due to recent inconsistencies in form.
However, he brings a different spirit when competing in team events.
Past encounters also suggest that Jun Hao can still trouble the Asian champion, with their head-to-head standing at 4-3 in Kunlavut’s favour, though the last three meetings went to the Thai shuttler.
National singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen hopes yesterday’s match against the Philippines had given Jun Hao a timely boost in confidence ahead of his clash with Kunlavut today.
“I believe that any win, no matter how small, helps build belief,” said Jonassen.
“Tomorrow (today) will be a true test of our level and our ability to handle the home crowd and a home team who will come in as underdogs.”
Monday’s tie is a rematch between both sides at the Phnom Penh Games two years ago, when Malaysia edged past Thailand 3-2 to reach the final before losing to Indonesia.
Only Jun Hao remains from that squad.
Jonassen warns against relying on past results, noting that both teams are fielding stronger and different line-ups this time around.
“The pressure is on Malaysia as the defending silver medallists, even though the hosts are also fielding a star-studded line-up,” added the Dane.
However, if Jun Hao falls short, Justin Hoh, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin or Eogene Ewe must be ready to step up and deliver, while Malaysia cannot afford to drop the men’s doubles point if they hope to keep their final chances alive.
Men: Malaysia bt the Philippines 3-0 (Leong Jun Hao bt Jewel Albo 21-17, 21-18; Man Wei Chong-Soh Wooi Yik bt Solomon Jr. Padiz-Julius Villabrille 21-10, 21-12; Justin Hoh bt Clarence Villaflor 21-18, 21-19), Thailand bt Myanmar 3-0.
Women: Malaysia bt Vietnam 3-1 (Nguyen Thuy Linh bt K. Letshanaa 15-21, 21-10, 23-21; Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah bt Pham Thi Dieu Ly-Pham Thi Khanh 21-12, 21-8; Siti Zulaikha Azmi bt Bui Bich Phuong 21-19, 21-19); Singapore bt Philippines 3-0; Indonesia bt Myanmar 3-0.