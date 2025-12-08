Coach hopes Jun Hao’s spirit rises against Kunlavut after Filipino rout

Malaysia and Thailand have set up the mouth-watering clash after beating the Philippines and Myanmar with identical 3-0 wins in their respective quarter-final ties.

On paper, the national No. 1 Jun Hao may struggle against the 2024 Paris Olympic Games silver medal winner Kunlavut due to recent inconsistencies in form.

However, he brings a different spirit when competing in team events.

Past encounters also suggest that Jun Hao can still trouble the Asian champion, with their head-to-head standing at 4-3 in Kunlavut’s favour, though the last three meetings went to the Thai shuttler.