321 illegal buildings demolished and 161 sealed and confiscated in KK Park area

The government has been conducting a joint operation with security forces, administrative organisations, and local officials in the Shwe Kokko area and Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) areas, where online fraud and online gambling are most prevalent, to clear illegal buildings, systematically destroy and seal seized items used in online fraud and illegal buildings.

As of Saturday (December 6), 321 illegal buildings in the KK Park area have been systematically demolished, and the items used in online fraud in the Shwe Kokko area have been systematically burned to prevent further use.

On Sunday, ten 2-storey illegal buildings and three 4-storey buildings, totalling 13 illegal buildings, were demolished in the Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area 3.

This brings the total number of illegal buildings demolished in the area to 173 out of 425, and 321 out of 635 illegal buildings in the KK Park area.