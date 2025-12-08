321 illegal buildings demolished and 161 sealed and confiscated in KK Park area

The government has been conducting a joint operation with security forces, administrative organisations, and local officials in the Shwe Kokko area and Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) areas, where online fraud and online gambling are most prevalent, to clear illegal buildings, systematically destroy and seal seized items used in online fraud and illegal buildings.
As of Saturday (December 6), 321 illegal buildings in the KK Park area have been systematically demolished, and the items used in online fraud in the Shwe Kokko area have been systematically burned to prevent further use.
On Sunday, ten 2-storey illegal buildings and three 4-storey buildings, totalling 13 illegal buildings, were demolished in the Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area 3.
This brings the total number of illegal buildings demolished in the area to 173 out of 425, and 321 out of 635 illegal buildings in the KK Park area.
In addition, since November 18, the inspection of buildings used for online fraud in the Shwe Kokko area has been carried out, and 694 buildings have been inspected to date, of which 169 were found to be used for online fraud and gambling.
The buildings are being sealed to prevent their reuse, and 161 illegal buildings have been sealed to date.
The arrests and prosecution of those who committed crimes, including online fraud and online gambling, are underway.
According to reports, security forces in Myawady conducted random inspections around Myawady and arrested 96 Chinese nationals who were involved in illegal online gambling and online fraud near Mae Htaw Tha Lay Village.
In addition, five 3-story buildings and three 1-story buildings, totalling eight buildings, were found in Ward No.3 of Myawady Township that were used for online fraud and gambling activities.
They were demolished to prevent them from being used again. Another 3-story building and two 1-story buildings were demolished, bringing the total to five.
In addition, equipment used in online fraud and gambling in the KK Park area and the Shwe Kokko area in Myawady Township was systematically burned today to prevent it from being used again.
The government considers online gambling fraud a national responsibility and will continue to coordinate with local forces and neighbouring governments to ensure that it is completely eradicated from Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network