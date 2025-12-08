Thai border on the brink as F-16s deployed to hit three Cambodian positions

Royal Thai Army commanders have reported escalating clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border in several areas, with Thai forces responding under the rules of engagement and moving swiftly to support the evacuation of civilians.
Following the continued fighting from Sunday (December 7), when Cambodian troops attacked in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, the latest update on Monday (December 8) was given by Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson.
He said that in the early hours of Monday, clashes broke out in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. Cambodian troops opened fire with small arms and indirect-fire weapons at around 5.05am and continued firing.
The Thai side responded in line with the rules of engagement, also using small arms and indirect-fire weapons.
At about 7am in the Chong Bok area, also in Nam Yuen district, Thai soldiers came under attack from supporting-fire weapons. The incident resulted in one Thai soldier being killed and four others wounded.
Winthai said the Thai side has now begun using aircraft to strike military targets in several areas in order to suppress Cambodian fire-support positions, after those positions had used artillery and air-dropped munitions against Thai troops at Anupong Base, causing deaths and injuries among Thai personnel.
Initial air-strike targets have been identified in three locations:
Most of these targets are believed to be command posts and fire-support positions used to direct and deliver fire against Thai territory.
The Royal Thai Air Force said F-16 fighter jets have been deployed to provide close air support for ground units. The aircraft have been tasked with engaging Cambodian artillery positions that have been firing into Thai territory, and operations are currently under way.
Meanwhile, along other sections of the border, the Suranaree Task Force under the 2nd Army Area and the Burapha Task Force under the 1st Army Area have deployed personnel to assist with the evacuation of civilians in accordance with established contingency plans. Further details will be released as the situation develops.