Thai border on the brink as F-16s deployed to hit three Cambodian positions

Royal Thai Army commanders have reported escalating clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border in several areas, with Thai forces responding under the rules of engagement and moving swiftly to support the evacuation of civilians.

Following the continued fighting from Sunday (December 7), when Cambodian troops attacked in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, the latest update on Monday (December 8) was given by Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson.

He said that in the early hours of Monday, clashes broke out in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. Cambodian troops opened fire with small arms and indirect-fire weapons at around 5.05am and continued firing.

The Thai side responded in line with the rules of engagement, also using small arms and indirect-fire weapons.