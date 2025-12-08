Royal Thai Air Force Clarification on Air Operations Against Military Targets in Cambodia

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has issued a statement regarding its air operations targeting only military installations within Cambodian territory. All missions were planned and executed in accordance with security protocols and relevant international laws, with the highest priority placed on preventing harm to civilians.

Today (8 December 2025), Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, RTAF Spokesperson, disclosed that the operation was conducted jointly with the Suranaree Task Force in response to Cambodian military actions that posed a direct threat to Thailand’s national security, the safety of border-area residents, and Thai personnel operating in the region.

According to operational assessments, Cambodia had mobilized heavy weaponry, repositioned combat units, and prepared fire-support elements—activities that could escalate military operations and pose a threat to the Thai border area. These developments prompted the use of air power to deter and reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians.

The RTAF emphasized that all missions were executed with caution, targeting only military infrastructure, weapons depots, command centers, and logistical routes assessed as direct threats. Post strike assessments were carried out to ensure compliance with international standards governing the right of self-defence under the UN Charter, as well as the principles of necessity and proportionality.