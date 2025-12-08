First Army orders evacuation of Sa Kaeo residents near Thai–Cambodian border

The First Army Area Operations Centre said on Monday (December 8) that it had received a report from the Burapha Task Force confirming that people living in the Sa Kaeo border area were told to evacuate from 7am for their safety, amid heightened tensions along the frontier.

Separately, the Border Patrol Police (BPP) units were fully deployed along the border, maintaining a 100% presence to defend Thai sovereignty and protect communities in rear areas.