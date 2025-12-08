First Army orders evacuation of Sa Kaeo residents near Thai–Cambodian border

The First Army Area Operations Centre said on Monday (December 8) that it had received a report from the Burapha Task Force confirming that people living in the Sa Kaeo border area were told to evacuate from 7am for their safety, amid heightened tensions along the frontier.
Separately, the Border Patrol Police (BPP) units were fully deployed along the border, maintaining a 100% presence to defend Thai sovereignty and protect communities in rear areas.
According to the latest operational update on the Thai–Cambodian situation, Thai forces on Monday morning used aircraft against Cambodian fire-support positions in the Chong An Ma area, after those positions had reportedly used artillery and air-dropped munitions against Thai troops based at Anupong outpost.
The Border Patrol Police, a frontline police force under the Royal Thai Police, have a core mission to maintain order and safeguard national sovereignty along Thailand’s borders.
BPP units are now manning the Thai–Cambodian frontier at full strength, the update said, vowing to “stand firm in defending Thai sovereignty” and to protect rear areas and local communities along the border.