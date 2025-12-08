Grim-faced army chief joins PM for crisis talks after 1 soldier killed, 4 wounded

On Monday, December 8, at Government House, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened an urgent security meeting at the Thai Khu Fa building to discuss the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Attending the meeting were Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakpanich, Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief General Ukrit Boontanon, Army Commander General Phana Khlaeoplotthuk, Interior Ministry permanent secretary Arsit Sampantharath, Department of Provincial Administration director-general Naruecha Khosasivilai, National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad, and senior officials from several agencies.

The prime minister arrived at 8.41am and went straight into the Thai Khu Fa building. The army chief appeared visibly tense and did not answer questions from reporters, following reports that one Thai soldier had been killed and four wounded in the latest clashes.

The armed forces chief told reporters briefly that details would be given after the meeting.