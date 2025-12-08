Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into Thai village as border clashes escalate

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

Border clashes intensify as rockets hit Buri Ram, prompting tougher safeguards at key state sites.

The situation along the Thai–Cambodian border remained tense, with reports that at 8.30am on Monday (December 8), Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets into a Thai residential area in Ban Sai Tho 10, Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram.

No casualties or fatalities have been reported so far.

Clashes are ongoing along the line at:

  • Chong An Ma
  • Hill 677
  • Huai Tamalia 
  • The Khna area
  • Prasat Ta Muen Thom.

The Second Army Area has instructed all relevant units to strengthen security measures at key government offices and installations, and to prevent and disrupt hostile operations aimed at causing loss of life and damage to property.

The army reiterated that it will use its full capacity to protect the people and defend Thailand’s sovereignty.

