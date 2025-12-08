Ubon, Surin step up evacuations as local chambers warn Thai–Cambodian clashes could intensify for 3–5 days

Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces are rushing to evacuate residents from border areas after heavy clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces.

Provincial chambers of commerce estimate that fighting could be intense and prolonged for 3–5 days, as both sides appear well prepared.

The situation is fuelling concern and is expected to hit the local economy and tourism, especially during the year-end peak season.

Mongkol Chunlatas, senior chairman of the Ubon Ratchathani Chamber of Commerce, told that after the latest border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, in which one Thai soldier was reported killed, residents in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, began hearing artillery fire at around 1am. He believes the fighting started along the border from Ubon Ratchathani through Si Sa Ket and Surin to Buri Ram.

He said that on the night of December 7, 2025, signs of abnormality began to appear, with residents being instructed to move from the border into inner areas of the province. At the same time, security forces moved artillery and other weapons up to the border. By the morning of December 8, the sound of exchanges of fire could clearly be heard.

“Given the current situation, both the Thai side and Cambodia seem to have prepared quite extensively. We assess that this round of clashes is likely to cause more losses than the previous one. Although civilians have not yet been directly affected, there is anxiety because the opposing side has moved weapons closer to the border, and Thai weaponry is now positioned nearer to the district than before,” Mongkol said.