Ubon, Surin step up evacuations as local chambers warn Thai–Cambodian clashes could intensify for 3–5 days

Mongkol Chunlatas, senior chairman of the Ubon Ratchathani Chamber of Commerce, told that after the latest border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, in which one Thai soldier was reported killed, residents in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, began hearing artillery fire at around 1am. He believes the fighting started along the border from Ubon Ratchathani through Si Sa Ket and Surin to Buri Ram.
He said that on the night of December 7, 2025, signs of abnormality began to appear, with residents being instructed to move from the border into inner areas of the province. At the same time, security forces moved artillery and other weapons up to the border. By the morning of December 8, the sound of exchanges of fire could clearly be heard.
“Given the current situation, both the Thai side and Cambodia seem to have prepared quite extensively. We assess that this round of clashes is likely to cause more losses than the previous one. Although civilians have not yet been directly affected, there is anxiety because the opposing side has moved weapons closer to the border, and Thai weaponry is now positioned nearer to the district than before,” Mongkol said.
He added that the Cambodian side appeared to have carefully planned and set clear targets for this round of attacks. On the Thai side, both the government and military leaders have given the “green light”, and operations are likely to be carried out in full over the next 2–3 days. Locals, he said, would like Thailand to “step up” its response to bring the situation to a conclusion. Around 75% of residents along the border have already been evacuated, and the incident will inevitably affect the local economy and purchasing power.
Meanwhile, Veerasak Pisanuwong, senior chairman of the Surin Chamber of Commerce, said that in border areas of Surin the sound of clashes was first heard on the morning of December 8, 2025 from about 7am. Overall, people have been alarmed because the fighting has moved deeper into Thai territory than during the previous round, to around 30 kilometres from district centres. The heaviest clashes are still around the Chong An Ma area, and it is believed the opposing side has a very clear objective in this operation.
Surin province has prepared and begun evacuating residents in 4–5 border districts since the evening of December 7, 2025, moving them into the inner parts of the province. Evacuations are still under way and the number of people being moved is higher than during the first round of clashes. Overall, it is estimated that about 60–70% of residents have now been evacuated.
He forecast that around five days will be needed to monitor the risk of heavy clashes. The situation is certain to affect the economy during the year-end high season, as many hotel bookings have already been cancelled. However, he said it was fortunate that Surin’s main economic zones in the city centre have not yet been affected, and stressed that inner areas remain highly safe and ready to welcome visitors.