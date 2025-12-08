BAAC announces closure of 12 border branches following clashes with Cambodia

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

BAAC closes 12 branches in four border provinces after Cambodian attacks, urging customers to use its mobile app, ATMs and nearby branches instead.

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) on Monday announced the closure of 12 branches along the Thai–Cambodian border in four provinces following attacks by Cambodian troops.

The BAAC said the 12 branches would be closed until further notice as follows:

Buri Ram (1 branch)

  • Ban Kruad branch

Surin (4 branches)

  • Bua Ched branch
  • Kab Choeng branch
  • Phanom Dong Rak branch
  • Nong Yao branch

Ubon Ratchathani (3 branches)

  • Nam Yuen branch
  • Nam Khun branch
  • Na Chaluai branch

BAAC announces closure of 12 border branches following clashes with Cambodia

Si Sa Ket (4 branches)

  • Kantharalak branch
  • Thanon Phra Wihan branch
  • Khun Han branch
  • Phu Sing branch

The BAAC said it wished to express its moral support for troops on the frontline and people living along the Thai–Cambodian border, adding that it hoped everyone would remain safe.

The bank advised its customers to conduct transactions via the BAAC Mobile app, ATMs or other nearby branches.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy