BAAC announces closure of 12 border branches following clashes with Cambodia

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) on Monday announced the closure of 12 branches along the Thai–Cambodian border in four provinces following attacks by Cambodian troops.
The BAAC said the 12 branches would be closed until further notice as follows:
Buri Ram (1 branch)
Surin (4 branches)
Ubon Ratchathani (3 branches)
Si Sa Ket (4 branches)
The BAAC said it wished to express its moral support for troops on the frontline and people living along the Thai–Cambodian border, adding that it hoped everyone would remain safe.
The bank advised its customers to conduct transactions via the BAAC Mobile app, ATMs or other nearby branches.