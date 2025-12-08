Second Army Area urges public and troops not to share military operation images

The Second Army Area has appealed to the public and all military personnel to stop sharing images and information related to “military operations” or troop movements amid ongoing clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.
The call comes after continued exchanges of fire since Sunday, December 7, when Cambodian troops attacked Thai positions in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province.
On Monday, December 8, the Second Army Area’s official Facebook page posted a message asking for cooperation to prevent sensitive information from being used to analyse and exploit Thai operations in ways that could endanger troops on the ground and undermine national security.
The statement stressed that all ranks are strictly prohibited from sharing information on weapons, operational plans, tactics or troop movements.
It also issued a clear warning:
STOP – Do not take or post images containing GPS coordinates or revealing operational positions. Even if some details “may not be classified”, when combined with other information they can form an “overall operational picture” that the opposing side can immediately use.
The post concluded with a reminder that national security “starts with our own discipline”, urging people to use social media carefully for the safety of military personnel and the security of the country.