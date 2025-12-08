Second Army Area urges public and troops not to share military operation images

The Second Army Area has appealed to the public and all military personnel to stop sharing images and information related to “military operations” or troop movements amid ongoing clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.

The call comes after continued exchanges of fire since Sunday, December 7, when Cambodian troops attacked Thai positions in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province.

On Monday, December 8, the Second Army Area’s official Facebook page posted a message asking for cooperation to prevent sensitive information from being used to analyse and exploit Thai operations in ways that could endanger troops on the ground and undermine national security.

The statement stressed that all ranks are strictly prohibited from sharing information on weapons, operational plans, tactics or troop movements.