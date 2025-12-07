Second Army Area orders evacuation in four provinces after border clash

The Second Army Area on Sunday ordered the prompt evacuation of villagers along the border in four provinces following a clash with Cambodian troops in Si Sa Ket.

After a half-hour clash at Phu Pha Lek - Phalan Hin Paet Kon area in Si Sa Ket, the Second Army Area instructed the evacuation of people living along the border in Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani.

Villagers were moved to evacuation centres prepared for their safety.

The Second Army Area said the clash, involving rifle fire, broke out at 2.16pm and ended at 2.50pm.