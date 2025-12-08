Surin Hospital issues urgent blood donation call amid Thai–Cambodian border emergency

The Surin Provincial Public Health Office and Surin Hospital have issued an urgent appeal for blood donations to build up reserves for use in emergency cases linked to the Thai–Cambodian border clashes.

Surin Hospital is inviting members of the public to “be part of a great act of giving” by donating blood to ensure there is sufficient supply for medical treatment and to prepare for emergencies that may arise at any time.

The hospital stressed that each unit of donated blood is extremely valuable, like “a new breath of life” that can save many patients. It urged all healthy people to come forward and donate so that there is enough blood for those waiting for help.

Blood donation details

Open daily

Location: Blood Bank, 2nd floor, Pathology Building, Surin Hospital

Time: 8.30am–6pm

What to bring: Please bring your national ID card

For more information, please contact the Surin Hospital Blood Bank on 044-511757 ext. 17202.