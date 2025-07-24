Thai Red Cross Society launches blood donation campaign to support border hospitals

The announcement comes after the use of weapons in border areas of Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The National Blood Centre and regional blood services have prepared supplies to support hospitals and healthcare agencies in the affected areas.

Earlier today, 200 bags of blood were delivered to hospitals in the border areas, and continuous donations are needed. The agency is calling on willing donors to contribute to ensuring a stable blood supply and to assist in helping patients in need.