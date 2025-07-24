Thai Red Cross Society launches blood donation campaign to support border hospitals

THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025

The Thai Red Cross Society has launched a nationwide blood donation campaign on Thursday to replenish its blood reserves and provide essential supplies to hospitals in the border regions affected by recent clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces.

The announcement comes after the use of weapons in border areas of Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The National Blood Centre and regional blood services have prepared supplies to support hospitals and healthcare agencies in the affected areas.

Earlier today, 200 bags of blood were delivered to hospitals in the border areas, and continuous donations are needed. The agency is calling on willing donors to contribute to ensuring a stable blood supply and to assist in helping patients in need.

Blood donation points are as follows:

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

  • National Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society, Henri Dunant Road: Monday to Friday, 7.30am - 7.30pm; Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays, 8.30am - 3.30pm
     
  • Fixed donation stations (7 locations):
     
    • Red Cross Station 11, (Wisetniyom) (Bang Khae)
    • Blood donation room at The Mall (Bang Khae, Bang Kapi, Ngamwongwan, Tha Phra branches)
    • The Emporium
    • Ban Song Thai (Wong Sawang area)

Hospitals with blood donation services in Bangkok (8 locations):

  • Ramathibodi Hospital
  • Sirindhorn Hospital
  • Police General Hospital
  • Somdech Phra Pin Klao Hospital
  • Naval Medical Department, Rajavithi Hospital
  • Institute of Pathology, Phramongkutklao Hospital
  • Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, Directorate of Medical Services, Royal Thai Air Force
  • Faculty of Medicine, Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University

Regional Blood Centres:

  • 12 National Blood Centre branches across Thailand, including in provinces such as Lopburi, Chonburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thung Song), Songkhla, and Phuket.
  • Blood donation services at hospitals nationwide.

Thai Red Cross Society launches blood donation campaign to support border hospitals

Health guidelines for blood donors:

  • Be in good physical and mental health.
  • Ensure adequate rest (at least 5 hours of sleep).
  • If taking medication, inform the health screening doctor.
  • Eat a regular meal before donating blood (avoid high-fat foods).
  • Drink 300-500cc of water before and after donating blood.
  • Refrain from smoking for 1 hour before and after donating blood.
  • Avoid alcohol for 24 hours before and after donating blood.
  • Ensure no high-risk sexual behaviours prior to donating blood.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy