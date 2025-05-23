Kor Khor 43 rice a healthier choice for diabetics, says Public Health Minister

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin made the announcement while presiding over the opening ceremony of the health services for all ages initiative at Banphot Phisai Hospital in Banphot Phisai district, Nakhon Sawan province on Thursday.
The initiative highlights 11 specialised clinics focused on the promotion, screening, prevention, and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), serving more than 1,500 residents of Nakhon Sawan province.
Services provided include care for obesity, kidney disease, stroke, heart disease, cataracts, retinal disorders, cervical cancer, trigger finger and influenza.
This initiative aims to deliver comprehensive healthcare services tailored to the public’s needs in all aspects of well-being, Somsak explained. It aligns with the government’s policy to ensure that every citizen has equal access to quality healthcare across all age groups, while reducing waiting times and lowering travel costs.
He expects the initiative will provide medical services to over 38 million visits, potentially saving more than 4 billion baht in future healthcare costs.
“This is part of the Public Health Ministry's ongoing effort to tackle NCDs, following earlier campaigns to raise awareness about carbohydrate counting,” he said, “NCDs remain a major public health challenge that requires swift and tangible action.”
Somsak went on to note that Banphot Phisai District is also a cultivation area for the Kor Khor 43 rice variety, which has a relatively low glycaemic index and is beneficial for people with diabetes.
For brown rice, sugar levels in the bloodstream rise within two hours after consumption. In comparison, glutinous and white rice varieties cause a much quicker spike—often in less than an hour, he explained.
However, with Kor Khor 43 rice, even two hours after consumption, blood sugar levels rise by only 55%, whereas other rice varieties can cause an increase of up to 87%.
He expressed his support for the initiative, stating that not only does it help patients manage their condition more effectively, but it also supports local farmers by enabling them to sell their rice at a higher price.