Kor Khor 43 rice a healthier choice for diabetics, says Public Health Minister

Somsak went on to note that Banphot Phisai District is also a cultivation area for the Kor Khor 43 rice variety, which has a relatively low glycaemic index and is beneficial for people with diabetes.

For brown rice, sugar levels in the bloodstream rise within two hours after consumption. In comparison, glutinous and white rice varieties cause a much quicker spike—often in less than an hour, he explained.

However, with Kor Khor 43 rice, even two hours after consumption, blood sugar levels rise by only 55%, whereas other rice varieties can cause an increase of up to 87%.

He expressed his support for the initiative, stating that not only does it help patients manage their condition more effectively, but it also supports local farmers by enabling them to sell their rice at a higher price.