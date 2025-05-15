Thailand Rice Convention 2025 set to boost Thai rice exports

Organised by the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), the global rice summit will bring together key rice buyers and importers from various countries, including new importers from regions such as South America, Africa and the Middle East. Thai rice farmers will also participate to exchange information on rice production, trade and global market trends.
The convention also aims to strengthen ties between Thai exporters and importers from partner countries. It will provide opportunities for business matching and trade negotiations between rice exporters, importers and traders, potentially leading to rice purchase agreements that support Thai rice production.
TRC is expected to generate purchase orders of no less than 100,000 tonnes, bringing over 2 billion baht in revenue to the country, said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.
He added that rice exports are a key mechanism to absorb the country's rice output, positively impacting the Thai rice industry and ultimately boosting income for Thai rice farmers.
In addition, he has tasked the DFT with closely monitoring the global rice market, especially in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions in various regions. This is part of Thailand’s commitment to being a reliable global food source and supporting food security for trading partners in line with government policy.
Pichai also stated that the Commerce Ministry continues its efforts to reduce production costs for farmers. An initiative to lower chemical fertiliser prices has received strong support from farmers nationwide, with over one million sacks already ordered. This has helped reduce production costs by more than 30 million baht.
The discounted fertiliser covers all crop types, including rice field crops, horticultural produce and fruit trees, with a particular focus on rice-specific formulas. Farmers can place orders through agricultural cooperatives, community enterprises, or local soil and fertiliser management centres until September 30.
Arada Fuengthong, director-general of the DFT, said the department has also planned to bring 16 small-scale rice entrepreneurs from major rice-growing provinces to exhibit and sell their products at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2025, Asia’s largest food trade fair, scheduled from May 27–31.
She noted that this initiative is designed to expand market opportunities and sales channels for small-scale rice traders. THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2025 is expected to generate purchase orders exceeding 500 million baht.
Arada added that there are also plans to travel and engage in trade talks to further expand the rice market, particularly with key importers such as the Philippines and Japan.