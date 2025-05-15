Thailand Rice Convention 2025 set to boost Thai rice exports

TRC is expected to generate purchase orders of no less than 100,000 tonnes, bringing over 2 billion baht in revenue to the country, said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

He added that rice exports are a key mechanism to absorb the country's rice output, positively impacting the Thai rice industry and ultimately boosting income for Thai rice farmers.

In addition, he has tasked the DFT with closely monitoring the global rice market, especially in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions in various regions. This is part of Thailand’s commitment to being a reliable global food source and supporting food security for trading partners in line with government policy.

Pichai also stated that the Commerce Ministry continues its efforts to reduce production costs for farmers. An initiative to lower chemical fertiliser prices has received strong support from farmers nationwide, with over one million sacks already ordered. This has helped reduce production costs by more than 30 million baht.

The discounted fertiliser covers all crop types, including rice field crops, horticultural produce and fruit trees, with a particular focus on rice-specific formulas. Farmers can place orders through agricultural cooperatives, community enterprises, or local soil and fertiliser management centres until September 30.