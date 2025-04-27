Thai rice exports in 2025 struggling, Downward target revision ahead

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Commerce has been accelerating efforts to negotiate rice sales to importers. Recently, the Department of Foreign Trade organised a mission to sell rice in South Africa, securing 400,000 tons. The department will continue to target new markets and, this year, it will host the 10th Thailand Rice Convention 2025 (TRC 2025) on May 26, 2025, with expectations of increasing Thai rice sales.

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, stated that the TRC 2025 event this year will attract over 500 participants from both domestic and international sectors. These include government representatives, importers, exporters, relevant agencies, media, farmers, and agricultural professionals.

The event will feature key activities such as panel discussions, lectures, exhibitions to promote Thai rice, quality checks and certifications for Thai jasmine rice (Green Label), rice variety displays, rice tastings, and cooking demonstrations using Thai rice. There will also be presentations on the sustainability of the Thai rice industry in line with the event’s theme.

"During the conference, business negotiations between importers and exporters will take place, with an expected value of over 100,000 tons or approximately 2 billion baht in orders. Additionally, discussions with key traders to expand the Thai rice market, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, are planned," Arada noted.

However, the latest figures for Thai rice exports from January 1 to April 18, 2025, show a decrease of 19.31%, with exports totaling 2.477 million tons. This decline is attributed to India's return to rice exports and favorable weather conditions in several countries, resulting in higher overall production. Additionally, importing countries are reducing their rice imports.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), explained that rice exports in 2023-2024 performed well due to the impact of hot weather and the El Niño phenomenon on many rice-producing countries, which reduced their yields. Additionally, India had suspended rice exports, allowing Thailand to increase its market share.

However, in the second half of 2024, India resumed rice exports, leading to a decrease in Thai exports, as it lost market share to India. Furthermore, Thai rice prices remain higher than those of competing countries, and yields per rai are lower.

Since November 2024, Thai rice exports have steadily decreased, with a 23.4% drop in March. Therefore, all relevant parties need to urgently address these issues to restore Thai rice exports to previous levels.

Given the overall export situation from late 2024 to March 2025, it appears that this year’s rice exports will not perform as well as last year's. There is a possibility that the Ministry of Commerce and rice exporters may revise their export target downward. Additionally, Thailand is at risk of losing its position as the world’s second-largest rice exporter, a title it held in 2024, to Vietnam if these issues are not addressed effectively.