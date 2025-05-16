Vietnam forecast to become world’s second-largest rice Importer by 2025–26

Vietnam is projected to become the world’s second – largest rice importer in 2025-26, coming only after the Philippines, as the country must ramp up imports to meet export demand amid falls in domestic production, according to the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA estimates that Vietnam will import four million tonnes of rice in 2024-25 and 4.1 million tonnes in 2025-2026, while the Philippines – a traditional buyer of Vietnamese rice – is expected to remain the world’s largest importer of rice with demand at around 5.5 million tonnes annually.

At the same time, Vietnam is also predicted to surpass Thailand to become the world’s second-largest rice exporter. The country is estimated to export 7.9 million tonnes of rice for both 2024-25 and 2025-26, outpacing Thailand’s exports of seven million tonnes and 7.2 million tonnes, respectively.