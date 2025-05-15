Thai firms collect over $1.2 billion in dividends from Vietnamese companies

Thai investors have increasingly expanded their footprint in Vietnam's stock market, with statistics from VnExpress showing that since 2012, Thai enterprises have received more than VND33 trillion (around US$1.2 billion) in cash dividends from major listed Vietnamese firms.

This reflects both the long-term profitability of their investments and a growing regional influence.

The largest dividend payers include Vinamilk, SABECO, Binh Minh Plastics, Tan Bien Packaging and Sao Ta Foods. Among them, Vinamilk and SABECO accounted for the lion’s share, with several trillion dong transferred to Thailand in 2024 alone.

Vinamilk, Vietnam’s leading dairy firm, has paid a total of approximately VND16.1 trillion in dividends to two subsidiaries of Fraser & Neave (F&N Dairy Investments and F&N Bev Manufacturing) since the latter became a major shareholder in 2013. This year alone, F&N is expected to receive VND1.85 trillion, thanks to a 43.5 % dividend payout ratio.