EGCO Group’s BoD gives nod for 1H24 interim dividend payment at THB 3.25 per share

This underscores the company’s solid liquidity and stable business and financial foundation. Additionally, it will create confidence among stakeholders on EGCO Group’s sustainably business doing and investment opportunities in the future.
Dr. Jiraporn Sirikum, President of EGCO Group, said, “Considering the company’s healthy business foundation based on large and well-diversified power portfolio, solid liquidity and high reliability of cash flows, EGCO Group has capability to consistently pay dividend. The Board of Directors resolved at its meeting on 29 August 2024 to pay a dividend for the first half of 2024 of THB 3.25 per share which is similar to the same period last year. It represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The dividend payment date is scheduled on 27 September 2024. EGCO Group is committed to creating sustainable growth in power and other energy-related businesses in order to maximize shareholder's confidence and value.”
EGCO Group's capability to pay an interim dividend was contributed by its outstanding performance in the first six months of 2024. The company recorded total revenue of THB 22,871 million and operating profit of THB 3,410 million. Key contributors were from increasing operating results of overseas power plants. Such performance enabled the company to realize THB 3,055 million net profit in 6M/2024. The company also has strong fundamentals with over THB 34,000 million cash flow.
In the first half of this year, EGCO Group continues to maintain our efficiency in managing our power plant portfolio and fuel costs, especially for the large-scale power plants in Thailand and abroad despite more challenging market conditions. Our ability to manage projects under construction to proceed as planned will also generate more revenue in the near future. The Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan has already completed the installation of 80 monopile foundations. As of 11 September 2024, we have completed the installation of 74 wind turbine generators (WTGs), 55 of which have transmitted electricity to the grid totaling 440 installed MW. EGCO Group is highly confident that we will fully complete the Yunlin construction project by the end of 2024. Once completed, the project will steadily generate revenue and strengthen EGCO Group’s cash flow.
“EGCO Group is strongly committed to consistent dividend payment to shareholders as a dividend stock with a continuous yield. With over 32 years of experience in the power and other energy-related businesses, EGCO Group will continue to be driven by our “4S” strategy, focusing on merger and acquisition (M&A) of natural gas-fired and renewable energy power plants, as well as energy-related businesses that are high-value assets with high returns and quick income recognition. We have also comprehensive risk management plan considering more challenging business environment in order to maximize shareholder’s value,” concluded Dr. Jiraporn.
About EGCO Group
As of 11 September 2024, EGCO Group has a total equity capacity of 6,993 MWe in operation and under construction. Total equity capacity from renewable energy is 1,437 MWe (equivalent to 21% of the total portfolio). The RE portfolio includes biomass, hydropower, solar power, onshore and offshore wind power, fuel cells, and battery storage. EGCO Group’s facilities and other projects are located in 8 countries, namely Thailand, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and USA. In addition to power business, other energy-related businesses of the company include EGCO Engineering and Service Co., Ltd. (ESCO) providing power plant operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, energy conservation and training services to power and industrial plants in many industries; the infrastructure and utilities company “CDI” in Indonesia, Thai Pipeline Network Co., Ltd. (TPN), EGCO Rayong Industrial Estate (ERIE), “Innopower” which is a high tech start up incubator that EGCO Group owns together with its partners EGAT and RATCH Group; and “Peer Power” which is a new financial technology company. EGCO Group has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for four consecutive years (2020-2023).