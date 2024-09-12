EGCO Group’s BoD gives nod for 1H24 interim dividend payment at THB 3.25 per share

This underscores the company’s solid liquidity and stable business and financial foundation. Additionally, it will create confidence among stakeholders on EGCO Group’s sustainably business doing and investment opportunities in the future.

Dr. Jiraporn Sirikum, President of EGCO Group, said, “Considering the company’s healthy business foundation based on large and well-diversified power portfolio, solid liquidity and high reliability of cash flows, EGCO Group has capability to consistently pay dividend. The Board of Directors resolved at its meeting on 29 August 2024 to pay a dividend for the first half of 2024 of THB 3.25 per share which is similar to the same period last year. It represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The dividend payment date is scheduled on 27 September 2024. EGCO Group is committed to creating sustainable growth in power and other energy-related businesses in order to maximize shareholder's confidence and value.”

EGCO Group's capability to pay an interim dividend was contributed by its outstanding performance in the first six months of 2024. The company recorded total revenue of THB 22,871 million and operating profit of THB 3,410 million. Key contributors were from increasing operating results of overseas power plants. Such performance enabled the company to realize THB 3,055 million net profit in 6M/2024. The company also has strong fundamentals with over THB 34,000 million cash flow.