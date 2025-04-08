Child Psychiatrists Warn of Gambling Epidemic if Entertainment Complex Bill Passes

More than 150 child and adolescent psychiatrists in Thailand have issued a stark warning against the government's proposed Entertainment Complex Bill, arguing it will exacerbate the already severe problem of gambling addiction among young people.
The Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Association of Thailand delivered a strongly worded letter to parliament on Tuesday, detailing three critical reasons for their opposition.
The letter underscored alarming survey data and the state's current inability to effectively address underage gambling.
The draft legislation, which aims to legalise comprehensive entertainment venues, is due for consideration by the House of Representatives on April 9th, 2025.
The psychiatrists, representing professionals at the forefront of child and adolescent mental health care, argue that passing the bill would have devastating consequences for the nation's youth.
Their primary concern stems from the already rampant issue of gambling amongst young Thais.
A 2023 survey by the Moral Center revealed that over 20% of children and adolescents have engaged in online gambling, with over 70% of those starting before the age of 18.
Worryingly, many young people are already burdened with gambling debts, leading to significant mental health problems, strained family relationships, and declining academic performance – issues that child psychiatrists are increasingly having to address.
The mental health professionals also criticised the government's current track record in controlling underage gambling. They pointed to the widespread accessibility of illegal online gambling sites via smartphones and computers, facilitated by a lack of effective age verification systems.
This allows children to gamble even during school hours, a problem for which adequate control and prevention measures are currently lacking.
Finally, the psychiatrists argue that legalising comprehensive entertainment complexes would effectively expand the gambling industry's reach.
While the draft bill may include access restrictions, the inherent drive for profit within such businesses would likely lead to direct or indirect marketing targeting vulnerable groups like children and adolescents.
This could involve social media campaigns, portraying gambling as fashionable, or integrating gambling with leisure activities – all of which increase the risk of young people becoming involved in gambling at an early age.
The Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Association of Thailand has urged the House of Representatives to carefully consider the long-term impact on the mental health and future of Thai children and adolescents, and are calling for the outright rejection of the proposed legislation.