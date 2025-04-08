Child Psychiatrists Warn of Gambling Epidemic if Entertainment Complex Bill Passes

More than 150 child and adolescent psychiatrists in Thailand have issued a stark warning against the government's proposed Entertainment Complex Bill, arguing it will exacerbate the already severe problem of gambling addiction among young people.

The Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Association of Thailand delivered a strongly worded letter to parliament on Tuesday, detailing three critical reasons for their opposition.

The letter underscored alarming survey data and the state's current inability to effectively address underage gambling.

The draft legislation, which aims to legalise comprehensive entertainment venues, is due for consideration by the House of Representatives on April 9th, 2025.

The psychiatrists, representing professionals at the forefront of child and adolescent mental health care, argue that passing the bill would have devastating consequences for the nation's youth.

Their primary concern stems from the already rampant issue of gambling amongst young Thais.

