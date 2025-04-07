Buddhist, Christian, Islamic groups unite against casino bill

Four major religious organisations in Thailand have jointly called on the government to withdraw a controversial bill that seeks to legalise casinos, warning of its detrimental impact on public morality and the social fabric of the nation.

Faith-Based Opposition to the Entertainment Complex Bill

In a unified stance, the Buddhist Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage (BATR), the Wasatiyyah Institute for Peace and Development (WIPD) of the Sheikhul Islam Office, the Church of Christ in Thailand (CCT), and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT) issued statements condemning the so-called entertainment complex bill.

Each group expressed deep concerns about the moral, ethical, and societal consequences of legalising casinos in Thailand.