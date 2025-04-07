Buddhist, Christian, Islamic groups unite against casino bill

Four major religious organisations in Thailand have jointly called on the government to withdraw a controversial bill that seeks to legalise casinos, warning of its detrimental impact on public morality and the social fabric of the nation.
In a unified stance, the Buddhist Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage (BATR), the Wasatiyyah Institute for Peace and Development (WIPD) of the Sheikhul Islam Office, the Church of Christ in Thailand (CCT), and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT) issued statements condemning the so-called entertainment complex bill.
Each group expressed deep concerns about the moral, ethical, and societal consequences of legalising casinos in Thailand.
In a statement issued on 3 April, the CBCT expressed strong opposition to the bill, stating that legal casinos would cause widespread harm to Thai society.
The CBCT warned that gambling addiction leads to debt and, consequently, a rise in crime, including money laundering and human trafficking. The organisation urged the government to prioritise moral values and social wellbeing over potential economic gains.
On 4 April, the CCT, Thailand’s largest Protestant denomination, released a statement highlighting biblical prohibitions against gambling.
The CCT strongly opposed the bill, urging Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Cabinet, and all political parties to reject or withdraw it from Parliament. The statement warned that legalising casinos would erode public ethics and lead to an increase in social issues.
It also stressed that national development should align with good ethics and morality—not be driven by profit from vice industries.
In a statement released on 6 April, the BATR warned that the casino legalisation bill contradicts the teachings of Lord Buddha. The association referenced King Rama I’s revision of Buddhist teachings as foundational principles for national development and sustainability.
The BATR argued that Thailand can build a self-sufficient economy without relying on casino revenues and reiterated its strong opposition, along with other Buddhist organisations across the country.
Also on 6 April, the WIPD of the Sheikhul Islam Office issued a statement condemning gambling as a grave sin under Islamic teachings.
The WIPD warned that gambling causes suffering not only to the individual but also to families and society. The statement linked gambling to increased corruption, economic crimes, money laundering, and even violent crime.
The institute called on the government to reconsider the bill, emphasising that the economic benefits would not outweigh the social costs.