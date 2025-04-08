Entertainment Complex Bill deliberation postponed amid crises

Deliberation of the government’s Entertainment Complex Bill will be postponed until the next parliamentary session, as the government claimed there are more pressing matters that require immediate attention.
At the Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said there are many critical issues that Thailand is facing, including the earthquake and relief efforts for the disaster victims, as well as the US tariff hike.
The government will take care of both Thai and foreign victims, she said, adding that the government will discuss the US tariff hike this afternoon.
She noted that other agendas can wait as the government has already discussed with coalition parties about how to proceed.
Paetongtarn said deliberation of the Entertainment Complex Bill will be delayed from the original schedule on Wednesday (April 9).
However, she confirmed that there is no withdrawal or pull the draft bill back, saying that the government is accepting comments over the draft bill from stakeholders.