Julapun confident the Entertainment Complex Act will pass 1st reading

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat provided an update on the progress of the Entertainment Complex Act. He stated that on April 9, during the meeting of the House of Representatives, the bill will be reviewed in its first reading to approve the principles of the Entertainment Complex before the session ends.

Following that, a 31-member committee will be established to review the bill, with Julapun himself serving as the committee chair.

The committee will consist of members from various sectors, including 9 representatives from the Cabinet, as well as members from political parties, academics, government agencies, and potentially some external experts.

"Regarding the allocation of committee positions for the Pheu Thai Party, I will personally select the candidates, focusing on those who can actively contribute to the work. Additionally, I have discussed with coalition parties that all committee members must maintain a positive image, ensuring no one uses this position for personal gain," Julapun said.

He emphasized that the composition of the 31-member committee is appropriate, noting that in 2005, similar committees were formed with a larger number of members, but no laws were successfully passed. This time, the committee will consist only of those who are truly capable of contributing to the work, and only as many members as necessary will be appointed.