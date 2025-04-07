Julapun confident the Entertainment Complex Act will pass 1st reading

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat provided an update on the progress of the Entertainment Complex Act. He stated that on April 9, during the meeting of the House of Representatives, the bill will be reviewed in its first reading to approve the principles of the Entertainment Complex before the session ends.
Following that, a 31-member committee will be established to review the bill, with Julapun himself serving as the committee chair.
The committee will consist of members from various sectors, including 9 representatives from the Cabinet, as well as members from political parties, academics, government agencies, and potentially some external experts.
"Regarding the allocation of committee positions for the Pheu Thai Party, I will personally select the candidates, focusing on those who can actively contribute to the work. Additionally, I have discussed with coalition parties that all committee members must maintain a positive image, ensuring no one uses this position for personal gain," Julapun said.
He emphasized that the composition of the 31-member committee is appropriate, noting that in 2005, similar committees were formed with a larger number of members, but no laws were successfully passed. This time, the committee will consist only of those who are truly capable of contributing to the work, and only as many members as necessary will be appointed.
Regarding the process of pushing forward the Entertainment Complex, Julapum clarified that the government is not rushing the legislation. However, if the bill's principles are approved in April, the second and third readings can be addressed as soon as the House of Representatives reconvenes in July.
He further stated that pushing this bill forward is a key objective of this government, including the establishment of the Entertainment Complex Office, which the government aims to complete during its tenure.
Afterward, the process will involve drafting subsidiary laws, which will take considerable time. Completing the entire legal process within this administration is crucial to preparing the policy. This could allow for the immediate auctioning of licenses, even if a different political party forms the next government.
Julapun continued by stating that the government views investment in entertainment complexes as a new engine to drive the economy. He emphasized that the focus should be on the non-casino aspects, which make up 90% of the space.
The government has designed the complex with a "4 plus 1" model, which includes a "casino" along with four other key components to be constructed, namely: infrastructure that Thailand currently lacks, such as large-scale sports stadiums, concert halls, world-class water parks and amusement parks, and luxury shopping malls with international brand-name stores.
In terms of economic activities, the government expects that these developments will lead to increased tax revenue, including taxes collected from casino businesses. The proposed tax rates, following Singapore's model, would impose a 12% tax on gambling revenue (Gross Gambling Revenue, GGR) from VIP customers, and 18% on general customers. Additionally, there will be revenue from corporate taxes and value-added tax (VAT).
Regarding investment in the entertainment complex and the proposal to set a clear limit on the number of licenses, Julapun cited Singapore as an example, which has only two licenses.
He further explained that the power to determine the number of licenses will lie with the Entertainment Complex Policy Committee.
Julapun stated, "I cannot yet say how many entertainment complexes will be approved in Thailand. We will have to wait for the results of a study conducted by the Entertainment Complex Management Office, which has been established."
Regarding Singapore's decision to limit the number of licenses to just two, He explained that this was due to the size of the area. He added that Thailand would need to wait for the study to determine how many entertainment complexes are suitable, considering the flexibility required based on the situation and the economy. The number of licenses may increase or decrease in the future, but the construction of these complexes must be framed by clear responsibilities for those who receive the licenses.
Furthermore, the policy committee for the Entertainment Complex will include representatives from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), which will help formulate policies to prevent money laundering from the outset.
Regarding the issue of the deposit requirement in the draft law, which stipulates that Thai nationals must have 50 million baht to participate, the Deputy Finance Minister acknowledged that this may need to be adjusted at the committee stage.
On the issue of gambling addiction, which has raised concerns among opponents, he said, "Gambling addiction already exists in Thailand, with some people illegally traveling to neighbouring countries to gamble. The issue has been proven to be manageable in Singapore, where only 3% of the Singaporean population engages in casino gambling, and just 0.1% develop gambling addiction. The mechanisms in place in Singapore include monitoring the behaviour of gamblers."