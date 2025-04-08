Bangkok commuters required to register for 20-baht railway fare in August

The government will begin accepting applications from Thai commuters in Bangkok and nearby provinces in August to grant them the right to travel on electric railway services for just 20 baht per trip, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, said Thai commuters who wish to benefit from the 20-baht flat fare must first register via the Thang Rath app.

Registration Opens in August, Fare Scheme Starts End of September

Pichet stated that registration for the scheme will begin in early August, ahead of the scheme’s enforcement on 30 September.