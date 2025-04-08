Thai Pig Farmers Lobby PM Against US Pork Imports Amid Tariff Row

Thai pig farmers have taken their concerns directly to the Prime Minister, petitioning against the potential importation of pork from the United States.

Sitthiphan Thanakiatpinyo, president of the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand and regional farming groups travelled to Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday to submit a letter outlining the implications for the entire Thai pork production chain.

Their action comes in response to the Thai government's consideration of US pork imports as a means to address the current trade imbalance and ease pressure from the United States, which has threatened to impose a 37% tariff hike on Thai goods.

