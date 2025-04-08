Thai Pig Farmers Lobby PM Against US Pork Imports Amid Tariff Row

Thai pig farmers have taken their concerns directly to the Prime Minister, petitioning against the potential importation of pork from the United States.
Sitthiphan Thanakiatpinyo, president of the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand and regional farming groups travelled to Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday to submit a letter outlining the implications for the entire Thai pork production chain.
Their action comes in response to the Thai government's consideration of US pork imports as a means to address the current trade imbalance and ease pressure from the United States, which has threatened to impose a 37% tariff hike on Thai goods.
The farmers also expressed their support for the government's various working groups – including those from the finance, commerce, and industry ministries, as well as the Board of Investment – tasked with finding ways to mitigate the impact of the tariffs and negotiate a favourable outcome with the US, safeguarding national interests and fostering continued bilateral cooperation.
Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, met with a delegation of five pig farmer representatives for around 40 minutes to discuss their concerns and explore potential solutions before formally accepting their petition.