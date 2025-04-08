Day 12 of search and rescue: Death toll climbs to 21, 73 still missing

She added that the volunteer demolition company plans to bring in Thailand’s largest backhoe loader to help remove debris on Tuesday. The goal is to clear concrete rubble blocking the elevator shaft in Zone C, which will allow rescue teams to reach the debris of floors 20 and above, where more workers are expected to be found, Tavida explained.

"I can confirm that no company has ever demolished a building in this manner all at once, with over 20,000 cubic meters of rubble piled up in the front. The use of the backhoe loader will help reduce the height of the building and clear the elevator shaft in Zones C and D,” said the deputy governor.

Tavida also clarified that the contractors working on this project have never asked for donations, urging the public not to believe claims to the contrary.

“The rescue teams are working around the clock in rotating shifts, with machinery still operating non-stop behind the scenes,” Tavida added.