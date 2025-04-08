Thai Meds Sector Dodges Trump Tariff Bullet

Thailand's pharmaceutical and medical device industries have been granted a reprieve from the hefty 36% import tariffs slapped on a range of Thai goods by the United States, following an announcement by President Donald Trump.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) convened an urgent meeting of export-oriented sectors to the US to assess the broader impact and strategise a response.

While the 9th April implementation of the tariffs sent ripples through numerous Thai industries, the essential nature of medicines and medical equipment has secured them a significant exemption. Furthermore, current export volumes of these products from Thailand to the US are relatively low.

Surachai Ruengsuksil, president of the FTI's Pharmaceuticals Industry group, confirmed to Krungthep Turakij that the retaliatory tariffs would not affect their exports, citing their essential status and the low volume currently shipped to the US.

He added that the impact on imports would hinge on the outcome of forthcoming trade negotiations between the two nations.

The FTI meeting concluded that the direct impact on Thailand's pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector was likely to be minimal due to the low export figures and the essential nature of these goods, leading to their exemption.

However, other industrial groups have been tasked with compiling detailed assessments to inform the government's negotiating position in future trade discussions.

