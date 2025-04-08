Thailand Grapples with Economic Headwinds as Experts Urge Swift Action

The Thai economy faces a challenging period as it contends with the lingering impact of a previous earthquake and the potential for significant new tariffs from the United States, according to leading economists in Bangkok.

Speaking to Krungthep Turakij, Dr Kobsak Pootrakool, executive vice president and corporate secretary of Bangkok Bank (BBL), warned that the nation is experiencing stronger than anticipated economic headwinds, necessitating an urgent response through both monetary and fiscal policy measures.

Dr Kobsak noted that the recovery in the tourism sector, still reeling from the earthquake, is not expected until after August or September this year. This delay casts doubt on Thailand's ability to meet its target of 39.5 million tourist arrivals for 2025.

Adding to these concerns are the potential tariff hikes from the United States. Thailand could face import duties as high as 36%, raising fears of global trade friction that would inevitably harm the country's vital export sector and the broader Thai and global economies.



