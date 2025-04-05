Taiwan unveils $2.7 billion in help for companies to deal with US tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced across-the-board import tariffs, with much higher duties for dozens of trading partners, including Taiwan, which runs a large trade surplus with the United States and is facing a 32% duty on its products.

The US tariffs, however, do not apply to semiconductors, a major Taiwanese export.

Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, Premier Cho Jung-tai reiterated that the government regarded the tariffs as unreasonable, saying it would provide T$88 billion to help companies affected, with the electronics and steel sectors among those worst impacted.

"The government's responsibility is to continue to manage and control the risk and understand the needs of industry," he said.

Cho added that he had asked Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations to talk to the United States to try and lessen the impact of the tariffs.