Indonesia Opts for Talks Over Trade War With US

Indonesia has announced it will pursue diplomatic negotiations rather than retaliatory measures in response to President Donald Trump's imposition of a 32% tariff on its goods.

The decision comes after the US president unveiled a global tariff policy on Wednesday, April 2nd, which heavily impacts several Southeast Asian nations, including Indonesia.

Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, stated on Sunday, April 6th, that the government's priority is to find a mutually agreeable resolution through dialogue, emphasising the importance of maintaining long-term bilateral trade relations and ensuring economic stability.

"This approach will consider the long-term interests of bilateral trade relations, while maintaining the country's investment climate and economic stability," he said, adding that Jakarta would offer support to sectors likely to be affected, such as the garment and footwear industries.

