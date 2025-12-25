Second Army Area secures Hill 225, tightening defences around Ta Kwai

The Thai-Cambodian border situation entered its 18th day on Thursday, December 25, with the Second Army Area confirming it has successfully seized Hill 225 and is continuing military operations in the area.

Hill 225 is regarded as a key strategic position, located around 2–3 kilometres west of Prasat Ta Kwai and not far from Hill 350. The area was previously reported to have housed a Cambodian position and to sit along a logistics route linking Cambodia’s interior to Prasat Ta Kwai.