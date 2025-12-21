Second Army commander inspects seized Cambodian weapons at Hill 350

Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area, made a midnight trip to Hill 350 and Prasat Ta Kwai to inspect a large cache of weapons and military equipment seized by Task Force 2 from a Cambodian military position on Hill 350.
The visit was aimed at confirming the situation was in order, ensuring safety, and maintaining close control under the tactical framework.
He then closely monitored troop deployments in the area, assessed the on-the-ground situation along the border, and visited frontline personnel to boost morale. He also heard problems and suggestions directly from officers operating in the field.
Weerayuth instructed all units to firmly hold the captured positions, keep the situation under decisive control, protect national sovereignty, and place the safety of civilians and troops as the highest priority, in order to build lasting stability and security along the border.