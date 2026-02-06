iLaw director urges all generations to support referendum by voting for a new constitution

Yingcheep Atchanont, Director of iLaw (Internet Dialogue for Law Reform), took to Facebook to highlight the importance of the February 8, 2026 referendum. He urged Thai citizens of all generations to step into the voting booth and support a new draft constitution, saying it was crucial for creating a future based on true democracy and people's participation.
Yingcheep recalled the efforts of previous generations, such as those who fought for democracy during the 1973 student uprising and the 1992 pro-democracy protests, all of whom sought to bring a new constitution that would truly serve the people. Drawing parallels between past struggles and today’s fight for democratic reform, Yingcheep stated that the call for a new constitution is as vital today as it was in the past.
For those questioning why it matters, Yingcheep emphasised that this referendum represents the first real opportunity in 2026 for the Thai public to reject the military-backed constitution and instead take part in shaping a constitution made by the people, for the people. Unlike previous political movements, this opportunity would not require sacrifice or violence—just a vote in the ballot box.
He pointed out that this referendum marks an important moment in Thailand’s democratic history, where every citizen’s vote counts equally. In contrast to past uprisings where lives were lost, today’s fight for a new constitution can be waged peacefully, without bloodshed. Yingcheep encouraged everyone to make their voices heard, noting that it was time to finish the fight started by those who lost their lives for freedom, such as the heroes of the October 14, 1973, and May 1992 protests.
The key question of the referendum is whether the Thai people want a constitution created by the people, or if they prefer to remain under the rule of the military-backed regime. Yingcheep stressed that it should be an easy choice for any rational person: to support a constitution that truly reflects the will of the people.
He also recognised the fear-mongering tactics of certain small groups that are trying to prevent the public from voting "yes". These groups have spread misinformation and used scare tactics, claiming that the new constitution may not be perfect, but Yingcheep believes that this is not the point. The real issue at stake is ensuring that the constitution is created by the people and is not dictated by the powers that have historically manipulated the system for their benefit.
Despite these efforts to create fear, Yingcheep believes that the people’s anger and hope for a better future are strong. He encourages everyone to vote for change and ensure that the next generation is given the opportunity to live in a country governed by fair and democratic principles.
February 8, 2026, he concluded, marks a pivotal moment—the chance for all generations to correct the course of Thailand’s political system and ensure the future belongs to the people, not the elites. This is our opportunity to restore democracy and set the country on a path to prosperity, peace, and fairness for all.
"On February 8, we will vote to approve the new constitution. Let’s make it count,” he wrote.