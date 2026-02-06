iLaw director urges all generations to support referendum by voting for a new constitution

Yingcheep Atchanont, Director of iLaw (Internet Dialogue for Law Reform), took to Facebook to highlight the importance of the February 8, 2026 referendum. He urged Thai citizens of all generations to step into the voting booth and support a new draft constitution, saying it was crucial for creating a future based on true democracy and people's participation.

Yingcheep recalled the efforts of previous generations, such as those who fought for democracy during the 1973 student uprising and the 1992 pro-democracy protests, all of whom sought to bring a new constitution that would truly serve the people. Drawing parallels between past struggles and today’s fight for democratic reform, Yingcheep stated that the call for a new constitution is as vital today as it was in the past.

For those questioning why it matters, Yingcheep emphasised that this referendum represents the first real opportunity in 2026 for the Thai public to reject the military-backed constitution and instead take part in shaping a constitution made by the people, for the people. Unlike previous political movements, this opportunity would not require sacrifice or violence—just a vote in the ballot box.

He pointed out that this referendum marks an important moment in Thailand’s democratic history, where every citizen’s vote counts equally. In contrast to past uprisings where lives were lost, today’s fight for a new constitution can be waged peacefully, without bloodshed. Yingcheep encouraged everyone to make their voices heard, noting that it was time to finish the fight started by those who lost their lives for freedom, such as the heroes of the October 14, 1973, and May 1992 protests.