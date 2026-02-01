EC approves foreign observers for election and referendum

The Election Commission (EC) revealed on Saturday (January 31) that it had granted permission for representatives from foreign organisations and international election monitoring bodies to observe the general election for Members of Parliament (MPs) and the referendum, both scheduled for February 8.
The Canadian Embassy in Thailand has requested to send three representatives to observe the election in Bangkok. Meanwhile, the British Embassy in Thailand will send 15 representatives to monitor the election in six provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Buriram, Phayao, and Ayutthaya.
Additionally, the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), a regional network of civil society organisations focusing on election monitoring, has also sought permission to send representatives. They will observe both the early voting on February 1, as well as the election and referendum on February 8.
ANFREL's delegation will consist of 25 people who will monitor activities in 32 provinces, including key areas across Bangkok, and major provinces in all regions such as Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pattani, Songkhla, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and several provinces in the East, South, and Central regions.
The EC has assigned the relevant provincial EC offices to assist foreign representatives and ANFREL in observing the election and referendum, ensuring that their participation aligns with legal, regulatory, and procedural guidelines for election observation.