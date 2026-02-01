EC approves foreign observers for election and referendum

The Election Commission (EC) revealed on Saturday (January 31) that it had granted permission for representatives from foreign organisations and international election monitoring bodies to observe the general election for Members of Parliament (MPs) and the referendum, both scheduled for February 8.

The Canadian Embassy in Thailand has requested to send three representatives to observe the election in Bangkok. Meanwhile, the British Embassy in Thailand will send 15 representatives to monitor the election in six provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Buriram, Phayao, and Ayutthaya.