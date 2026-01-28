null

EC bans alcohol sales for 1 Feb advance voting: times, penalty

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2026

Election Commission bans selling or serving alcohol from 6pm 31 Jan to 6pm 1 Feb for advance voting, with up to 6 months in jail

The Election Commission (EC) has designated Sunday, 1 February 2026 as the advance voting day for eligible voters who registered to vote for constituency MPs either inside or outside their constituencies. The general election for MPs — together with a referendum — will take place on Sunday, 8 February 2026.

The EC has issued regulations requiring a temporary halt to the sale of alcohol during the MP election period.

The order prohibits anyone from selling, distributing, giving away, or hosting events serving any type of alcoholic beverage within election areas, covering both advance voting day and election day, in order to maintain orderly voting.

1) Alcohol sales ban (within election areas)

Ahead of advance voting (1 Feb 2026):

  • From 6.00pm on 31 January 2026 until 6.00pm on 1 February 2026

Ahead of election day (8 Feb 2026):

  • From 6.00pm on 7 February 2026 until 6.00pm on 8 February 2026

Penalty for violations:

  • Up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

2) Ban on election campaigning and advertising

Advance voting day (1 Feb 2026):

  • From 6.00pm on Friday, 31 January 2026 until midnight on 1 February 2026 at advance polling stations (both in-constituency and out-of-constituency) and nearby areas where campaigning could disturb voters or influence awareness while at the polling station.

Election day (8 Feb 2026):

  • From 6.00pm on Saturday, 7 February 2026 until midnight on 8 February 2026

Penalty for violations:

  • Up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

3) Referendum campaigning restriction

It is prohibited to campaign urging voters to vote in a particular way, or not to vote, in the referendum during the following period:

  • From 6.00pm on 7 February 2026 until 5.00pm on 8 February 2026

Penalty for violations:

  • Up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Who is eligible to vote and take part in the referendum?

  • Thai nationality (held Thai nationality for no less than five years)
  • 18 years old or above (born before 10 February 2008)
  • Name listed in the household registration in the constituency for at least 90 days up to election day

Disqualifications

  • Buddhist monks, novices, ascetics or ordained clergy
  • Those whose voting rights have been revoked
  • Those detained under a court order
  • Persons declared mentally incapacitated or of unsound mind
