EC bans alcohol sales for 1 Feb advance voting: times, penalty

The Election Commission (EC) has designated Sunday, 1 February 2026 as the advance voting day for eligible voters who registered to vote for constituency MPs either inside or outside their constituencies. The general election for MPs — together with a referendum — will take place on Sunday, 8 February 2026.

The EC has issued regulations requiring a temporary halt to the sale of alcohol during the MP election period.

The order prohibits anyone from selling, distributing, giving away, or hosting events serving any type of alcoholic beverage within election areas, covering both advance voting day and election day, in order to maintain orderly voting.

1) Alcohol sales ban (within election areas)

Ahead of advance voting (1 Feb 2026):

From 6.00pm on 31 January 2026 until 6.00pm on 1 February 2026

Ahead of election day (8 Feb 2026):

From 6.00pm on 7 February 2026 until 6.00pm on 8 February 2026

Penalty for violations: