Health ministry pushes tighter alcohol controls near educational sites

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18, 2026

Department of Disease Control has completed public consultations on a draft ban on alcohol sales in and around educational institutions, with exact radius to be announced later.

  • Thailand's Ministry of Public Health has drafted a regulation to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in and around educational institutions, including nearby dormitories.
  • The primary goal of the proposed controls is to protect children and young people from alcohol-related harm by limiting their physical access to it.
  • The draft regulation is an update to the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, intended to align with national reform plans and reflect social changes.
  • The proposal is supported by citing similar or stricter laws in other countries, such as the United States, Japan, and Australia, that also restrict alcohol sales near schools.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, through the Department of Disease Control (DDC), has completed a public consultation on a draft regulation that would ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in and around educational institutions.

The consultation covered the “Draft Notification of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on designating places or areas where the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited around educational institutions” and was held from December 1–15, 2025.

1) Alignment with national strategy and reform plans

The DDC says the draft is designed to match the National Strategy and country reform plans, not only to control sales.

It is presented as supporting:

  • Human resource development by shaping values and culture, and building social and mental resilience to create a healthier environment.
  • Public sector management reform by updating laws to fit changing conditions and keeping only the necessary laws.
  • Legal reform by removing or improving laws that obstruct daily life and people’s livelihoods, to strengthen national competitiveness.

2) Why the draft is being introduced

Alcohol is described as not an ordinary product but a psychoactive substance that can harm health, society and the economy.

A key issue identified is the need to limit physical access, especially near schools and nearby dormitories.

Although the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008 has been in force for more than 17 years, a review under the Royal Decree on Law Review 2019 found updates were needed to reflect social changes.

The DDC submitted proposed improvements on restricted sales areas around educational institutions to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee meeting on November 13, 2025. The committee agreed in principle, citing the need to protect children and young people from alcohol-related harm.

3) Main objective and legal basis

The main goal is to address alcohol sales near educational institutions and nearby dormitories, and to strengthen enforcement in line with the law’s intent.

The draft is based on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008 as amended by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2025.

4) Comparison with overseas measures

The study cited examples showing other countries have similar or stricter rules:

  • United States: In Illinois, the Liquor Control Act bars licences for shops within 100 feet of schools (excluding higher education). Hawaii bars licences within 500 feet of primary/secondary schools or public playgrounds.
  • Japan: The law allows officials to restrict late-night restaurant operations serving alcohol in designated areas to prevent harm to public morals or disruption to child and youth development.
  • South Korea: Certain areas can be designated where alcohol sales or consumption are prohibited when necessary to prevent harm and improve residents’ health.
  • Australia (Victoria): Licences cannot be issued where authorities consider the main target group to be people under 18.

Likely impacts noted in the analysis

  • Businesses would need to adjust quickly, especially those selling alcohol near educational institutions, and violations could lead to criminal penalties.
  • Economic effects could include confusion for residents and tourists who cannot buy alcohol in those areas, potentially shifting demand elsewhere.
  • Social and environmental benefits cited include less crime and violence, fewer road accidents, reduced health risks from excessive drinking, and safer, more orderly environments that reduce young people’s access to alcohol.

What operators are told to do

Businesses are advised to prepare by checking whether their premises fall within prohibited areas.

The draft focuses on bans in educational institutions and nearby areas, including nearby dormitories.

The detailed criteria and exact radius would be set later through a notification by the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control.

Operators are also urged to follow government guidance and comply with existing rules, such as alcohol sales licence renewals and relevant legal requirements.

