Health ministry pushes tighter alcohol controls near educational sites

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, through the Department of Disease Control (DDC), has completed a public consultation on a draft regulation that would ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in and around educational institutions.

The consultation covered the “Draft Notification of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on designating places or areas where the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited around educational institutions” and was held from December 1–15, 2025.

1) Alignment with national strategy and reform plans

The DDC says the draft is designed to match the National Strategy and country reform plans, not only to control sales.

It is presented as supporting: