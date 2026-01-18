Health ministry pushes tighter alcohol controls near educational sites

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, through the Department of Disease Control (DDC), has completed a public consultation on a draft regulation that would ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in and around educational institutions.
The consultation covered the “Draft Notification of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on designating places or areas where the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited around educational institutions” and was held from December 1–15, 2025.
The DDC says the draft is designed to match the National Strategy and country reform plans, not only to control sales.
It is presented as supporting:
Alcohol is described as not an ordinary product but a psychoactive substance that can harm health, society and the economy.
A key issue identified is the need to limit physical access, especially near schools and nearby dormitories.
Although the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008 has been in force for more than 17 years, a review under the Royal Decree on Law Review 2019 found updates were needed to reflect social changes.
The DDC submitted proposed improvements on restricted sales areas around educational institutions to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee meeting on November 13, 2025. The committee agreed in principle, citing the need to protect children and young people from alcohol-related harm.
The main goal is to address alcohol sales near educational institutions and nearby dormitories, and to strengthen enforcement in line with the law’s intent.
The draft is based on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008 as amended by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2025.
The study cited examples showing other countries have similar or stricter rules:
Businesses are advised to prepare by checking whether their premises fall within prohibited areas.
The draft focuses on bans in educational institutions and nearby areas, including nearby dormitories.
The detailed criteria and exact radius would be set later through a notification by the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control.
Operators are also urged to follow government guidance and comply with existing rules, such as alcohol sales licence renewals and relevant legal requirements.