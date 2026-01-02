DDC issues guidelines to spot intoxicated customers before alcohol sales

The Department of Disease Control has issued guidelines for assessing intoxication that vendors must follow before selling alcohol.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551 (2008), amended in 2015, has been in effect since November 8 2025. Section 29(2) explicitly prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages to intoxicated persons. 

The law requires the issuance of subordinate regulations defining intoxication symptoms within 180 days, though these have yet to be released in time for the New Year 2026 period.

At the latest meeting of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, chaired by Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) was assigned to provide provisional guidelines for assessing intoxication until the subordinate regulations are issued.

Officials said the final version of the regulations will largely align with these temporary guidelines.

The DDC, under the Ministry of Public Health, has now published the “guidelines for assessing intoxication” based on advice from the Royal College of Psychiatrists of Thailand.

Criteria for intoxication

A person shall be considered intoxicated if they exhibit any of the following:

Loss of motor control — noticeable impairment in balance or coordination, such as staggering, difficulty standing, or uncontrolled movements, as well as erratic behaviour or speech that could endanger themselves or others or disturb public order.

Odour of alcohol combined with physical or behavioural signs, such as:

  • Physical signs: bloodshot or watery eyes, involuntary eye movement, shaking hands, or difficulty walking in a straight line.
     
  • Speech and behaviour: slurred or unclear speech, emotional instability, irritability, aggression, or threatening speech likely to incite disturbance.

Methods of assessment

Vendors may use one of the following tests to determine intoxication:

  • Finger-to-nose test: The individual closes their eyes, extends their arm, and tries to touch the tip of their nose with one finger. Failure to touch within one centimetre or visible hand tremors indicate intoxication.
     
  • Heel-to-toe walking test: The individual walks ten steps in a straight line with heel touching toe, turns around, and walks ten more steps. Swaying, stepping off the line, using arms for balance, or stopping before completion on two or more occasions indicate intoxication.
     
  • One-leg stand test: The individual stands upright, lifts one leg about 15 centimetres off the ground, and counts aloud from “one thousand one” to “one thousand thirty” (1001–1030) for 30 seconds. If they put the raised foot down early, lose balance, sway, tilt, or use their arms for support on two or more occasions, they should be considered intoxicated.
