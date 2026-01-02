DDC issues guidelines to spot intoxicated customers before alcohol sales

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551 (2008), amended in 2015, has been in effect since November 8 2025. Section 29(2) explicitly prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages to intoxicated persons.

The law requires the issuance of subordinate regulations defining intoxication symptoms within 180 days, though these have yet to be released in time for the New Year 2026 period.

At the latest meeting of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, chaired by Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) was assigned to provide provisional guidelines for assessing intoxication until the subordinate regulations are issued.

Officials said the final version of the regulations will largely align with these temporary guidelines.