New alcohol sale hours take effect nationwide

The Royal Gazette published on December 2, 2025, a new announcement from the Alcohol Control Committee revising the permitted hours for alcohol sales nationwide.
The regulation, issued under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008 and its 2025 amendment, replaces an earlier directive from the Prime Minister’s Office dated June 23, 2025, and takes effect from the day after its publication.
Under the new rules, the sale of alcoholic beverages is only allowed between 11am–2pm, 2pm–5pm, and 5pm–midnight, with the 2pm–5pm window approved on a trial basis for 180 days.
The Bangkok Alcohol Control Committee and provincial committees are required to assess the impact of allowing sales during this extra afternoon period and report back before the trial ends.
The restrictions do not apply to sales in international airport terminals for departing or arriving passengers, in licensed entertainment venues operating within legal opening hours, or in hotels under the Hotel Act.
The Royal Gazette also released related announcements on prohibited hours for alcohol consumption and on criteria and procedures for issuing warnings, ordering corrective action, and suspending the dissemination of alcohol advertising.