High season at risk: Operators worry the delay in alcohol law changes could drive tourists away

Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, President of the Restaurant Business Club and Honorary Advisor to the Thailand Hostel Association, expressed concern about the delay in the alcohol law changes. He warned that this delay during such a crucial time is severely affecting Thailand’s image and tourism prospects, especially for the upcoming high season.
Operators are worried as the alcohol law has not yet been finalised, with just 15 days left for the Cabinet to consider the changes. This coincides with the early December period, which is crucial as many international tourists plan to visit Thailand to celebrate the New Year’s Eve festivities.
Thailand is ranked second globally for New Year’s Eve celebration bookings. However, Sorathep highlighted the significant risk of tourists changing their plans last minute:
"This issue doesn’t just affect the restaurant industry, but has a major impact on the economy and overall tourism," said Sorathep.
The tourism sector remains a key driver of Thailand’s economy, but tourism numbers this year have been disappointing, especially when compared to neighbouring countries such as Vietnam, Japan, and Malaysia, which have all seen a rise in tourism. This highlights the need for urgent action to address the issue.
Sorathep called on NGOs opposing the law to consider the overall economic impact, explaining the points of contention to create a proper understanding:
Unlocking the 3-hour “gap” will bring long-term economic and social benefits. Customers who sit and drink beer in the afternoon will likely order food or snacks, boosting restaurant income and alleviating social issues, such as job cuts. This is particularly important as many restaurants have already been forced to shut down recently.
He called for all parties involved to expedite the legal process to ease the concerns of both business owners and tourists and prevent Thailand from missing out on this key opportunity to boost New Year’s tourism revenues.