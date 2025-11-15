High season at risk: Operators worry the delay in alcohol law changes could drive tourists away

Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, President of the Restaurant Business Club and Honorary Advisor to the Thailand Hostel Association, expressed concern about the delay in the alcohol law changes. He warned that this delay during such a crucial time is severely affecting Thailand’s image and tourism prospects, especially for the upcoming high season.

Operators are worried as the alcohol law has not yet been finalised, with just 15 days left for the Cabinet to consider the changes. This coincides with the early December period, which is crucial as many international tourists plan to visit Thailand to celebrate the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Risk of last-minute changes in destination plans

Thailand is ranked second globally for New Year’s Eve celebration bookings. However, Sorathep highlighted the significant risk of tourists changing their plans last minute:

Negative foreign media reports: Prominent international news outlets such as Trend News, Bloomberg, BBC, and Hanoi have widely reported Thailand's legal restrictions.

Impact on decisions: Tourists who learn about these restrictions and feel they will not be able to celebrate with champagne or stay in restaurants after midnight may quickly change their destination to another country.

"This issue doesn’t just affect the restaurant industry, but has a major impact on the economy and overall tourism," said Sorathep.

The tourism sector remains a key driver of Thailand’s economy, but tourism numbers this year have been disappointing, especially when compared to neighbouring countries such as Vietnam, Japan, and Malaysia, which have all seen a rise in tourism. This highlights the need for urgent action to address the issue.