ATTA says slump in Chinese arrivals drags foreign tourist numbers to 32 million, names top 5 markets

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) has warned that a decline in Chinese tourists could drag Thailand’s total foreign arrivals this year down to 32 million, below the government’s target.
ATTA president Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn said the top five source markets for Thailand in 2025 are projected as follows:
He said the downgrade stems from a slowdown in Chinese tourist arrivals, which currently average only around 10,000 visitors per day, sometimes dropping below that level. “This is becoming a matter of survival for many operators,” he noted, adding that the numbers remain far below normal.
Thanapol described Thailand’s tourism sector as being at its lowest point:
“It’s the bottom now — it can’t go any lower. From here, things should gradually improve, especially as the government is showing seriousness in addressing the issue and relevant agencies are starting to take faster action.”
He added that political fluidity at this time means personnel changes in public offices can happen easily, but the private sector still hopes “the skies will clear after the storm.”
Thanapol said the crackdown on scam operations in Cambodia has indirectly affected Thailand’s image since global travellers view both countries as connected. “When Cambodia faces problems with scam gangs or call-centre frauds, some tourists start to see Thailand — which shares a border — in a similar light,” he said.
He urged the Thai government to cooperate with neighbouring countries to eradicate transnational crime groups using Thailand as a base, noting that foreign tour operators have already reported a visible impact on booking sentiment.
To stimulate tourism, ATTA plans to hold a major B2B event in January 2026, bringing international and Thai operators together to create cross-regional travel packages featuring tours and hotel deals. The event is expected to attract around 1,500 participants, aiming to spread tourism benefits across different regions and avoid over-concentration in key destinations.
ATTA will also discuss with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) a proposal for a special air-ticket promotion campaign to encourage both domestic and foreign travel, pending budget allocation.
Thanapol said that while the final quarter of 2025 was initially expected to see a rebound, the mood could soften due to the period of mourning and royal ceremonies. The Chinese market, in particular, has slowed.
However, he noted that the Tourism and Sports Minister, the TAT Governor, and senior Thai officials have personally engaged with the Chinese ambassador to rebuild confidence and request that China allow at least 2 million additional outbound tourists to visit Thailand.
He expressed optimism that this year’s high season would still outperform 2024, provided the joint efforts between the government and private sector continue.