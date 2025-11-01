ATTA says slump in Chinese arrivals drags foreign tourist numbers to 32 million, names top 5 markets

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) has warned that a decline in Chinese tourists could drag Thailand’s total foreign arrivals this year down to 32 million, below the government’s target.

ATTA president Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn said the top five source markets for Thailand in 2025 are projected as follows:

China – 4.6 million visitors Malaysia – 4.5 million India – 2.2 million Russia – 1.6 million South Korea – 1.5 million

He said the downgrade stems from a slowdown in Chinese tourist arrivals, which currently average only around 10,000 visitors per day, sometimes dropping below that level. “This is becoming a matter of survival for many operators,” he noted, adding that the numbers remain far below normal.

Thanapol described Thailand’s tourism sector as being at its lowest point:

“It’s the bottom now — it can’t go any lower. From here, things should gradually improve, especially as the government is showing seriousness in addressing the issue and relevant agencies are starting to take faster action.”

He added that political fluidity at this time means personnel changes in public offices can happen easily, but the private sector still hopes “the skies will clear after the storm.”