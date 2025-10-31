Thai Hotels Association urges Finance Ministry to review land tax law amid downturn in Chinese tourism

Thienprasit added that the government’s latest tourism stimulus measures have provided some relief to business operators, but are not as effective or well-targeted as they could be. He explained that some of the measures do not reach or genuinely benefit small hotel operators, who are among the hardest hit in the current market.

He pointed out that the “Tiew Dee Mee Khuen” scheme, which offers personal income tax deductions for travel expenses, has been somewhat helpful, particularly in stimulating tourism among middle- and high-income earners who are in taxable income brackets and can utilise the deduction.

“The Thai Hotels Association is now promoting this programme and conducting training sessions for members to join the e-invoice system to qualify for the scheme. However, many small operators still lack understanding of how to implement it,” he said.

As for the tax incentive scheme for hotel renovations, Thienprasit noted that it mostly benefits large five-star hotels, which are generally run by major international chains that already have the capital and regular renovation plans in place.

In contrast, Thai-owned and smaller hotels — particularly three-star properties and below — are the ones in urgent need of renovation. Many of these older establishments are still struggling with losses following the COVID-19 pandemic. Since they are not profitable, they cannot fully benefit from tax deduction incentives.

“If the goal is to maintain hotels in good condition and uphold Thailand’s tourism image, the government should consider a more practical measure, such as introducing a soft loan scheme designed specifically for hotel renovations under defined conditions. Tax incentives won’t help if businesses lack working capital to renovate,” he said.

Regarding the measure to accelerate government seminar and conference spending, Thienprasit described it as a good idea in principle, but said it was poorly timed for the high tourist season.

He explained that government seminar budgets have not increased for over a decade, and most hotels prefer regular tourists during this period because they pay higher rates. As a result, the effort to expedite government spending between October 2025 and January 2026 is unlikely to have much impact, since most hotels would rather cater to leisure travellers who offer better revenue margins.