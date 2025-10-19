Ten provinces with the most new hotel rooms available

Although tourism appears to have slowed across the country, the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) has reported that new hotels are still being developed in certain provinces, particularly Bangkok, Chonburi, and eight others.

The REIC said the number of newly opened hotels nationwide during the first half of 2025 dropped by 34.6%, while the number of new hotel rooms declined by 32.2%.

However, new hotel openings were concentrated in specific provinces — especially Bangkok, where applications for new hotel construction surged by 230.7% in the first half of this year.