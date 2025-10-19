Ten provinces with the most new hotel rooms available

Although tourism appears to have slowed across the country, the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) has reported that new hotels are still being developed in certain provinces, particularly Bangkok, Chonburi, and eight others.
The REIC said the number of newly opened hotels nationwide during the first half of 2025 dropped by 34.6%, while the number of new hotel rooms declined by 32.2%.
However, new hotel openings were concentrated in specific provinces — especially Bangkok, where applications for new hotel construction surged by 230.7% in the first half of this year.
According to the REIC, ten provinces accounted for 75% of all new hotel rooms across the country. These were:
The REIC noted that although Bangkok recorded the highest increase in hotel rooms, its check-in rate dropped by 0.7%.
This rise in accommodation supply contrasts with a 4.7% fall in foreign arrivals during the first half of this year compared with the same period last year. Chinese tourist arrivals saw the sharpest decline, plunging by 34.1%.
Nevertheless, the REIC reported that despite the drop in foreign arrivals, the national hotel check-in rate rose to 60.8% in the first half of 2025, up from 59.1% in the same period last year.
It also noted that while arrivals from China and Malaysia decreased, those from India rose by 13.8%, Russia by 12.4%, and the United Kingdom by 17.9%.