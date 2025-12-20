Election Commission announces registration for constituency MPs from December 27-31

The Office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) has announced that registration for constituency MP candidates will be open from December 27 to 31, 2025, between 08:30 AM and 04:30 PM. Candidates must submit their applications in person to the district election officer within the designated period.

The ECT has confirmed that the general election for Members of Parliament will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The registration process, as per the announcement from the district election officers, will be available in all 76 provinces and Bangkok. Candidates wishing to register can obtain application forms or inquire about eligibility and disqualifications at their local Election Commission office.

