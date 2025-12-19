Bhumjaithai leader Anutin confirms key team: Ekniti, Suphajee, and Sihasak

At the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, gave an interview following a party strategic meeting.

He stated that the session served as a platform for party candidates, members, and MPs to discuss and propose upcoming policies.

The Four Pillars of Security

While the full policy details are still being finalised, Anutin revealed that the party’s core theme revolves around four dimensions of security:

Focus on monetary circulation and economic stimulus.

Ensuring social stability for the citizens.

Adapting to the digital age.

Including matters such as the MOU 43-44 frameworks.

MOU 43-44 refers to two key Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) between Thailand and Cambodia: MOU 2000 (MOU 43) for land border demarcation and freezing environmental changes, and MOU 2001 (MOU 44) for cooperation in overlapping continental shelf areas (OCA) for resource exploration, aiming to prevent conflict and share benefits peacefully, though they remain contentious and subjects of ongoing political discussion in Thailand.

Anutin specifically noted that continuing economic initiatives, such as the "Let’s Go Halves Plus" scheme, are considered essential components of the Economic Security pillar to stimulate spending.