Bhumjaithai leader Anutin confirms key team: Ekniti, Suphajee, and Sihasak

At the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, gave an interview following a party strategic meeting.
He stated that the session served as a platform for party candidates, members, and MPs to discuss and propose upcoming policies.
While the full policy details are still being finalised, Anutin revealed that the party’s core theme revolves around four dimensions of security:
MOU 43-44 refers to two key Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) between Thailand and Cambodia: MOU 2000 (MOU 43) for land border demarcation and freezing environmental changes, and MOU 2001 (MOU 44) for cooperation in overlapping continental shelf areas (OCA) for resource exploration, aiming to prevent conflict and share benefits peacefully, though they remain contentious and subjects of ongoing political discussion in Thailand.
Anutin specifically noted that continuing economic initiatives, such as the "Let’s Go Halves Plus" scheme, are considered essential components of the Economic Security pillar to stimulate spending.
Regarding the party’s Prime Ministerial candidates and economic leadership, Anutin addressed the roles of Ekniti Nitithanprapas (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance) and Suphajee Suthumpun (Minister of Commerce):
Current Status: Discussions are ongoing. The party is allowing the approached individuals time to deliberate and consult before a formal announcement.
The "Key Team": Anutin emphasised that the most important factor is the synergy of the working team.
"If the Bhumjaithai Party earns the people's trust and returns to govern after the election, you will certainly see these faces in the government," Anutin affirmed.
When asked about Dr Supat Hasuwannakit (Director of Saba Yoi Hospital and Chairman of the Rural Doctor Society), who frequently clashed with Anutin during his tenure as Health Minister and has now declared his candidacy for the People’s Party (Songkhla, Constituency 2), Anutin responded with humour.
"Oh, we love each other to death!" he joked, adding that everyone in the Hat Yai area is highly capable and that the party already has dedicated personnel overseeing that specific constituency.