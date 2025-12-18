Anutin confirms talks with Ekniti and Suphajee to join Bhumjaithai

At Government House, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, gave an interview regarding the party’s party-list rankings on Thursday (December 18).
He stated that the party leader holds the No. 1 spot, followed by the party secretary-general at No. 2, noting that this is an international standard.
When asked if Bhumjaithai confirms it will nominate the full quota of three prime ministerial candidates, Anutin said that the party is aiming for three.
Regarding the timing of the official launch, he quipped that the media's constant questioning has made people nervous.
When asked if the other two rumoured names, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, were already nervous, Anutin jokingly replied, "Even I’m nervous right now."
He added that it’s fine and that the party must have people ready for the roles.
He clarified that as party leader, he is already one of the candidates, while discussions are ongoing for the other two.
As for potential surprise names, he said there likely wouldn't be any.
When asked if there would be a mid-race change of candidates, Anutin replied that nothing has been officially announced yet, so there is nothing to change, adding that he didn't know where the reporters got those specific names from.
When asked if Ekniti is the head of Bhumjaithai’s economic team, Anutin confirmed that the head of the economic team must be Ekniti.
When pressed for clarity on when the announcement would be made, Anutin said, "Anutin, that's the clearest name."
He emphasised that Bhumjaithai has its own way of managing things, and there are no strict rules on how many candidates must be sent.
He noted that as long as the prime ministerial candidate is clear, the party is ready for the election.
He added that there are many factors involved, including constituency and party-list candidates, not just the PM candidate alone.
Regarding whether the influx of "big political houses" (influential local families) into Bhumjaithai would cause overlapping territory issues, Anutin stated that there have never been such problems.
He said it is not a matter of the party having to "manage" anything; rather, everyone who joins engages in discussions.
They look at the strength of party policies and the local candidates; if the combination creates positive synergy, they move forward with that.
When asked how he would maintain party unity as the party grows and internal bargaining power increases, Anutin stated that he does not use the word "bargain" within the party.
He claimed that since he can remember, there has never been any internal bargaining.
When asked to estimate the number of MPs based on the inclusion of these "big houses," Anutin said he prefers not to speak on it, as the people must decide.
He remarked that speaking beforehand would be disrespectful to the voters' voices.
Finally, when asked if recruiting prominent figures would please the public, Anutin cut the interview short, saying, "Have a good afternoon."