Anutin confirms talks with Ekniti and Suphajee to join Bhumjaithai

At Government House, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, gave an interview regarding the party’s party-list rankings on Thursday (December 18).

He stated that the party leader holds the No. 1 spot, followed by the party secretary-general at No. 2, noting that this is an international standard.

When asked if Bhumjaithai confirms it will nominate the full quota of three prime ministerial candidates, Anutin said that the party is aiming for three.

Regarding the timing of the official launch, he quipped that the media's constant questioning has made people nervous.

When asked if the other two rumoured names, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, were already nervous, Anutin jokingly replied, "Even I’m nervous right now."

He added that it’s fine and that the party must have people ready for the roles.

He clarified that as party leader, he is already one of the candidates, while discussions are ongoing for the other two.