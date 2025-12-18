Good Samaritan’s warnings go unheard before fatal overpass collapse

The Bangpleenoi Police Station received a report on Thursday (December 18) of an overpass collapse, which fell onto vehicles, resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The incident occurred on the Bang Na-Trat expressway inbound to Bangkok, at kilometre 34, in the Bangpleenoi subdistrict, Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan province.

Authorities, along with volunteers from Poh Teck Tung Foundation, arrived at the scene with hydraulic tools and two large cranes to assist.

At the scene, they found that the overpass had broken and fallen on a dump truck carrying soil and a pickup truck loaded with eggs.