Overpass collapse on Bang Na-Trat Road causes major traffic disruption and injuries

The incident occurred when an overpass collapsed onto vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road, km 34, in front of the Nam Thai Market, Bang Bo District, Samut Prakan Province, on Thursday (December 18).
Rescue teams are working to save those trapped.
FM91 Trafficpro radio station reported that by 9.15am, severe congestion was building up on the main lane of the inbound section of the road near the incident site.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible to prevent further delays.
Preliminary reports indicate that a dump truck struck an overpass beam, causing it to fall onto two vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road, km 34, inbound to Bangkok.
